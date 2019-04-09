Northbound US 93, I-11 near Boulder City reopens after fatal crash

Northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 93 and Interstate 11 reopened Tuesday morning after a fatal head-on collision near Boulder City.
The crash involved a UPS truck and another vehicle. One person was killed.
The Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command tweeted about the collision about 4 a.m.
#TrafficAlert Fatal head on collision involving two tractor trailers on US93 / I-11. Roadway closed in both directions. PIO enroute. #drivesafenv #buckleup #NHPSoComm
— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) April 9, 2019
The crash in the southbound lanes also caused a large diesel fuel spill. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.
Review-Journal staff-writer Jessica Terrones contributed to this report.
#update US93 SB/NB at I-11 will be closed with no estimated time frame for when it may reopen. There is a large diesel fuel spill as well as debris that must be cleaned up. This road closure will impact traffic for hours, use alternate routes. #buckleup #drivesafenv #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/7pIzyDWQWc
— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) April 9, 2019