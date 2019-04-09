Northbound US 93, I-11 near Boulder City reopens after fatal crash

A UPS tractor-trailer sustained severe damage in a head-on crash with another vehicle on the Hoover Dam bypass on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A UPS tractor-trailer sustained severe damage in a head-on crash with another vehicle near the Hoover Dam bypass on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Debris lies on the roadway from a head-on crash between two vehicles near the Hoover Dam bypass, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A fatal crash has closed Interstate 11 and U.S. Highway 93 near Boulder City in both directions, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (RTC Cameras)

Northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 93 and Interstate 11 reopened Tuesday morning after a fatal head-on collision near Boulder City.

The crash involved a UPS truck and another vehicle. One person was killed.

The Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command tweeted about the collision about 4 a.m.

#TrafficAlert Fatal head on collision involving two tractor trailers on US93 / I-11. Roadway closed in both directions. PIO enroute. #drivesafenv #buckleup #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) April 9, 2019

The crash in the southbound lanes also caused a large diesel fuel spill. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

‏Review-Journal staff-writer Jessica Terrones contributed to this report.