Pair attending Alienstock bring comforts of home with them — BLOG

Chris Reid and his friend Justin Wainscott, both of Reno, are making free tin foil hats for those attending Area 51 events in Rachel, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Christopher Lawrence/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An attendee runs towards the back gate of Area 51 in homage to the original Storm Area 51 idea about 3 a.m. during the Alienstock festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Rachel. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Individuals gather in homage to the original Storm Area 51 idea about 3 a.m. at the back gate of Area 51 during the Alienstock festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Rachel. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Security personnel patrol the back gate of Area 51 to monitor individuals there in homage to the original Storm Area 51 idea about 3 a.m. during the Alienstock festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Rachel. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A costumed man stands near security personnel outside the back gate of Area 51 in homage to the original Storm Area 51 idea about 3 a.m. during the Alienstock festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Rachel. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Cassie Cazessus, right, and her roommate, who didn't give her name, relax in their living room furniture and chat with a fellow Alienstock attendee. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

RACHEL — Just because you’re coming to Alienstock doesn’t mean you have to leave the comforts of your own home behind.

Las Vegas resident via Los Angeles Cassie Cazessus and her roommate said they didn’t have any camping gear, so they improvised and brought what they could from home to enjoy themselves and relax.

“Sorry, it’s such a mess, I should’ve brought a vacuum,” Cazessus said of her makeshift living room set up behind their vehicle, in the middle of dirt and sagebrush. “I brought part of my living room, my coffee table, two chairs and the area rug we bought just before we came out here.”

After watching the Storm Area 51 movement snowball from a Facebook joke to something that spawned multiple events, including Alienstock running until Sunday, Cazessus said it wasn’t until the last minute that she decided to make the roughly 150-mile trip to Rachel.

“Since the start, since it was an event on Facebook,” she said. “But we didn’t decide to come out her until last night at midnight. We were really bored and wanted something to do and people watching is the best thing.”

Posted: 12:45 p.m.

— Mick Akers

Area 51 pair handing out free tinfoil hats at Alienstock

RACHEL — You could fill a catalog with people and companies looking to make a buck off the Storm Area 51 movement.

Reno residents Chris Reid and Justin Wainscott wouldn’t be in it.

The two men were set up along a path back to the Alienstock stage, offering free tinfoil hats for all comers.

“It just seemed like a fun idea, hook people up and give them the necessary protection they need to pull this raid off,” Reid said.

The duo made some hats themselves to give away and had plenty of tinfoil on hand for attendees to design their own.

They admit there wasn’t a lot of planning involved. They hatched their plan about 10 p.m. Thursday night, a couple of hours before they left Reno.

“Just have a good time,” Reid said for his reason for wanting to be here. “Everyone we’ve met so far seems pretty chill. … Anyone that’s willing to show up is usually trying to have a good time.”

Posted: 11:03 a.m.

— Christopher Lawrence

