Pedestrian dies in crash on Highway 95 in Nye County

A pedestrian has died after a crash involving a semi on U.S. Highway 95 northwest of Las Vegas on Saturday night.

(Nye County Sheriff's office via Twitter)

The Nye County Sheriff’s office reported, in a tweet, that the road is closed in all directions. Travelers are advised to use alternate routes.

The crash happened at mile marker 17, just north of the 95/160 junction, about 75 miles north of Las Vegas.

