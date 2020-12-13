Pedestrian dies in crash on Highway 95 in Nye County
A pedestrian has died after a crash involving a semi on U.S. Highway 95 northwest of Las Vegas on Saturday night.
The Nye County Sheriff’s office reported, in a tweet, that the road is closed in all directions. Travelers are advised to use alternate routes.
The crash happened at mile marker 17, just north of the 95/160 junction, about 75 miles north of Las Vegas.
Fatal crash https://t.co/8Aguu8tozQ pic.twitter.com/29ShJZjdA1
— Nye County Sheriff (@NyeSheriff) December 13, 2020
