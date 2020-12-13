48°F
Pedestrian dies in crash on Highway 95 in Nye County

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 12, 2020 - 7:08 pm
 
Updated December 12, 2020 - 7:18 pm
(Nye County Sheriff's office via Twitter)
(Nye County Sheriff's office via Twitter)

A pedestrian has died after a crash involving a semi on U.S. Highway 95 northwest of Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The Nye County Sheriff’s office reported, in a tweet, that the road is closed in all directions. Travelers are advised to use alternate routes.

The crash happened at mile marker 17, just north of the 95/160 junction, about 75 miles north of Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

