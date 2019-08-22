‘Storm Area 51’ event in Hiko selling tickets for $51

Tickets for the Storm Area 51 Basecamp Experience, featuring ufologists and other speakers Sept. 20 and 21, are on sale at Ticketmaster.

Visitors enter the Alien Research Center along the Extraterrestrial Highway in Hiko. (Christopher Lawrence/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

You may not be able to “see them aliens” from Hiko, but you can at least hear all about them.

Tickets for the Storm Area 51 Basecamp Experience, featuring ufologists and other speakers Sept. 20 and 21, are on sale at Ticketmaster.

The festival, at the Alien Research Center along the Extraterrestrial Highway on the way to Area 51, is scheduled to include live music, art installations and stargazing opportunities.

Filmmaker Jeremy Kenyon Lockyer Corbell will speak as well as screen his documentary “Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers.”

Richard “Dick” Marcinko, the first commanding officer of SEAL Team Six, will discuss a UFO sighting during a covert mission.

According to the festival’s website, admission fees will help cover the costs of such necessities as security, emergency personnel, restrooms, water and Wi-Fi.

Tickets, priced at $51, include parking, two bottles of water, a $10 voucher to use at the food trucks and a commemorative lanyard. Tickets purchased in advance also will come with a poster.

A limited number of tent sites, RV parking spots and glamping experiences are available.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.