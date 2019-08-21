Air Force braces for ‘Storm Area 51’ event in Nevada

Federal officials are bracing for a possible influx of people headed to Nevada next month to storm Area 51, a classified area controlled by the Air Force.

More than 1 million want to storm Area 51 (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Area 51 military base back gate at Groom Lake with no signs of activity on Aug. 1, 2019, yet may be busy in September for the planned "Storm Area 51" event in Rachel. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A spaceship hanging from a tow truck marks the entrance to the Little A'Le'Inn on Aug. 1, 2019, which is to be a gathering site for the upcoming Storm Area 51 in Rachel. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

WASHINGTON — Federal officials are bracing for a possible influx of people headed to Nevada next month to storm Area 51, a classified area controlled by the Air Force and frequently the subject of conspiracy theories about UFOs and otherworldly spacecraft.

A post on the social media Facebook site has spiralled into a craze, with 2 million people indicating they were “going” to the Sept. 20 event to storm the boundaries of Area 51, located on the Nevada Test and Training Range used by Air Force fighter jets. Another 1.5 million have said they are “interested.”

The event has been billed as “Alienstock,” and has prompted local officials to call a state of emergency.

Pentagon officials are not taking the matter lightly.

“The United States Air Force is aware of the Facebook post,” Air Force spokeswoman Laura McAndrews said from the Pentagon.

McAndrews said the Nevada Test and Training Range “is an area where the Air Force tests and trains combat aircraft.”

“As a matter of practice, we do not discuss specific security measures, but any attempt to illegally access military installations or military training areas is dangerous,” McAndrews said.

A spokesman at Nellis Air Force Base, Staff Sgt. Joshua Klinholz, said the installation would not comment on the details of any security measures, including whether the Air Force had increased security manpower in preparation with an event.

“We are not going to discuss security measures,” Klinholz told the Review-Journal.

The Air Force warned anyone about crossing into marked U.S. grounds near that area.

Air Force personnel with Nellis often work with local law enforcement officials on incidents surrounding the installation. Klinholz said he could not confirm whether the Air Force was working with Nevada or local law enforcement in this situation.

“Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,” started as a joke on Facebook, but the social media post went viral with more than 1.9 million signing up to take part in the event to see aliens and UFOs.

Located in rural Nevada, north of Las Vegas, small communities took part in the good-natured spook until it appeared that a massive influx could appear, with some people declaring they were intent on breaching federal boundaries.

Earlier this week, Lincoln County commissioners in Nevada voted 4-0 to approve a disaster declaration before the hordes of UFO enthusiasts show up. The action allows the state to prepare for the crowds with stocked supplies and aid kits.

The county is home to tiny Rachel, the proclaimed UFO Capital of the World, a former mining town which had 54 occupants according to the 2010 Census. It is along the “Extraterrestrial Highway” that is part of the lore that lures enthusiasts to the desert outpost.

Conspiracy theorists claim the government is hiding alien aircraft and documents at the remote Nevada site near the central part of the state. The base has actually been used to test military aircraft including the U-2 and SR-71 Blackbird reconnaissance airplanes, as well as the F-117A Nighthawk stealth fighter, according to the 2014 book “Area 51 – Black Jets: A History of the Aircraft Developed at Groom Lake, America’s Secret Aviation Base.”

Organizers of the Facebook phenomenon did not return a call requesting a comment.

Meanwhile, nearby Nye County officials voted against a planned music festival tied to the Sept. 20 event that was proposed to take place there with the band Cypress Hill and Sublime.

The Nevada Test and Training Range contains 5,000 square miles and used for various live ammunition bombing and target drills by the Defense Department.

Nearly the size of the state of Connecticut, environmental groups have opposed Pentagon plans to expand the training area citing the habitat of desert bighorn sheep and the desert tortoise.

