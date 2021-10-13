SUV driver dies in crash northwest of Las Vegas

A man was killed late last week after an SUV he was driving flipped northwest of Las Vegas, Nevada Highway Patrol announced Tuesday.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Troopers were called at 7:36 a.m. Friday to U.S. Highway 95 just south of Indian Springs after a report of a crash, according to a statement from highway patrol.

Investigators believe a man driving a silver 1999 Dodge Durango drove into the median and flipped.

The driver, whose age and name was not released, died at the scene.

He is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

