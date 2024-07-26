‘Thousands upon thousands’ stuck on I-15, 40 more than 24 hours after fire, CHP says

“There has been between 40 to 60 emergency calls open (to dispatch) much of the time for everything from medical emergencies to crashes to disabled vehicles,” a CHP officer said.

Cars and trucks backed up for 30 miles west of Ludlow, California, headed east on the I-40 on Friday, July 26, 2024. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cars backed up on the old route 66 west of Ludlow, California, attempting to get around miles of bumper-to-bumper on the I-40 east on Friday, July 26, 2024. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

San Bernardino County Fire Department vehicles at the scene of a lithium-ion battery fire on Interstate 15 near Baker, California, on Friday, July 26, 2024. (San Bernardino County Fire Department via X)

Small dozers level ground in order to help make a smooth path for the battery container to be removed on Friday, July 26, 2024. (San Bernardino County Fire Department via X)

A 30-foot container, known as a conex, is where the lithium ion batteries were stored. (San Bernardino County Fire Department via X)

A San Bernardino County Fire crew keeps its distance from a burning truck carrying lithium ion batteries on Interstate 15 near Baker, California, on Friday, July 26 2024. (San Bernardino County Fire Department via X)

Thousands of motorists remain stuck on two interstate roadways in California, including Interstate 15, the main route to Las Vegas, more than 26 hours after a fire on a truck carrying lithium-ion batteries continues to burn, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The truck overturned and caught fire near mile marker 113 on Interstate 15 near Baker, Calif., before 8 a.m. Friday, creating a nightmare for motorists. Northbound I-15 traffic has essentially been stopped since the initial crash.

“Thousands upon thousands of commuters headed for Vegas are stuck,” California Highway Patrol Officer Shane Hernandez said shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday. He estimated the backup was probably 15 miles at some point as heavy Friday afternoon traffic en route to Las Vegas stacked up. Some motorists took alternate routes, including I-40 to the south. That freeway also had miles-long traffic backups.

“There has been between 40 to 60 emergency calls open (to dispatch) much of the time for everything from medical emergencies to crashes to disabled vehicles,” Hernandez said.

Southbound (to Southern California) traffic has not been impacted since lanes were reopened about 3 p.m. Friday. All northbound and southbound traffic was stopped from around 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

Hernandez noted that since I-15 is two-lanes pretty much from Barstow to Baker, the traffic jam was fairly quick to build Friday afternoon and evening.

“Obviously it is a busy stretch,” he said. “Some people went through the Mojave National Forest to get down to Interstate 40 and it too was jammed.”

He estimated the backup at about 7 miles early, but said 15 miles or more was a possibility.

Fire situation

As of about 10 a.m. Saturday the fire in a container of lithium-ion batteries is smouldering, Hernandez said.

San Bernardino County Fire Department firefighters, Hernandez said, had tried to move the container further away from the roadway, but the batteries were still burning.

“They tried to push it further away, but they couldn’t because of the weight (up to 70,000 pounds) and the volatility of the fire,” Hernandez said.

Firefighters plan to reassess everything around 11 a.m. “and if the fume levels in the area around the fire are acceptable, they hope to open one lane northbound around noon,” Hernandez said.

Container may weigh up to 70K pounds

Heavy equipment and additional resources have arrived on scene, and a comprehensive plan began to address the incident, said the SBCFD.

“One of the significant challenges in this remote area is the logistics of transporting equipment, personnel, and water to the scene,” the fire department stated. “This area of the county is very distant from many of our stations, and the required equipment and personnel have extended ETA’s. The current traffic conditions have further increased these response times. San Bernardino County Fire is working closely with CalTrans, utilizing heavy equipment from both agencies to manage the situation.”

Dozers were grading a large berm next to the battery container “to facilitate its safe removal from the freeway into open land,” the post stated.

Thermal runaway possible

Lithium-ion fires are particularly hazardous due to the chemicals released during off-gassing and the potential for thermal runaway, fire officials said. Thermal runaway can cause the fire to spread rapidly and emit toxic gases, making it essential to handle the situation with extreme caution.

“Our teams are working diligently to mitigate the incident and hope that CHP will be able to open the NB I-15 as soon as it is safe to do so,” the late evening update stated.

