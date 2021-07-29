Vegas Strong Resiliency Center seeks quilts for shooting survivors

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is seeking donations to continue gifting handmade quilts to the survivors and relatives affected by the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting.

(Vegas Strong Resiliency Center)

“These quilts are more than just cloth and thread, they’re symbols of comfort and warmth to those impacted by 1 October,” Tennille Pereira, the center’s director, said in a statement. “We want to ensure those impacted by 1 October, including survivors, relatives of those lost, and first responders across the world, to know they are loved and that we are grateful for them.”

For the fourth anniversary of the 2017 shooting, the center is looking for donations of more than 150 quilts by Sept. 17.

According to the center’s statement, the quilts should be about 50 inches by 65 inches and should remain neutral in terms of religious and political messages. Quilters can attach their name, date, location and notes if desired, and the center will provide a 3-by-6-inch label to be sewn on as well.

Anyone interested in donating may email VegasStrongResiliencyCenter@ClarkCountyNV.gov.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.