Longtime RJ employee Carmen Pacheco-Shild dies at 65

Carmen Pachecho-Schild, a longtime Las Vegas Review-Journal employee who relatives described as a “very selfless person,” died on Thursday. She was 65.

Pacheco-Schild worked in the Review-Journal’s circulation department for 25 years. After starting as a route manager in 1999, she was promoted to area manager seven years later. Chris Blaser, the newspaper’s vice president of audience and circulation, said that Pacheco-Schild excelled in her role.

“Carmen was an outstanding employee, colleague, and friend,” Blaser said. “As a long-time leader in our home delivery department, she worked tirelessly to provide exceptional service and regularly connected with subscribers personally to assure that issues were resolved; going above-and-beyond were standard fare for her. She was a positive and helpful colleague to coworkers who will be greatly missed.”

Pacheco-Schild was born in Brooklyn, New York, and grew up between various states, including New York, Georgia, and California, before moving to Las Vegas, according to relatives.

The book lover spent her free time reading horror and sketching fairies. She also made time to care for homebound patients with mental or physical disabilities.

“Carmen was a very selfless person,” said her ex-husband, Todd Schild, who lived with Pacheco-Schild before she died.

“She would give someone her last $20,” he said.

Helena Behm, 46, Pacheco-Schild’s daughter who lives in Ohio, said her mother loved music and had eclectic taste. She listened to Sade and Elton John but also Marilyn Manson, Behm said.

The mother and daughter spoke on the phone every other day, Behm said. Pacheco-Schild also had a son, Bryan Madrid, who has children of his own. Behm added that her mother always found an opportunity to talk about her grandchildren.

“They were the light of her life,” Behm said. “I saw a new spark in my mother after they were born.”

Chris Smith, Pacheco-Schild’s supervisor at the Blue Diamond Distribution Center, said she was caring and reliable.

“On a personal level, Carmen was my friend for over 20 years. We spent many holidays and birthday parties together, as well as days just hanging out. She has always been there for me when I needed her, including being there for my children,” Smith said. “Carmen always made my children feel special and loved. Even as adults, they feel her loss.”

Pacheco-Schild was hospitalized on Dec. 20, which was the day before her birthday. She died on Dec. 26 from complications due to cardiac arrest, according to relatives.

Schild described the days after Carmen’s death as a very long bad dream. He said he still doesn’t believe she’s gone.

“We have been in each other’s lives for 30-plus years. She was the only person who had known me for so long. I don’t have my parents; I have no siblings or close friends,” Schild said. “She was my best friend. It feels like she just went away on a trip, and she’ll be back home soon.”

Pachecho-Schild is also survived by sisters Kathy and Sajita Pachecho, brother Pancho Pachecho, and daughter-in-law Elena Rodriguez.

No funeral services were planned, Schild said.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.