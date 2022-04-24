Man dies days after crash on his way to hospital

A man died after going into cardiac arrest following a crash last week, police said Sunday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, a 78-year-old man was driving a 46-year-old man to Spring Valley Hospital who was experiencing chest pain. The driver was turning left onto Hacienda Avenue from Rainbow Boulevard when he “over-corrected” his steering to avoid crashing into oncoming traffic.

The vehicle, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, ran off the roadway and struck a light pole, according to a Sunday statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The passenger of the vehicle walked to nearby Spring Valley Hospital to seek treatment. The next day, he was transferred to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he suffered a cardiac arrest on Wednesday and was pronounced dead.

The driver was taken to University Medical Center for treatment, but there was no update Sunday on his condition.

The man is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once relatives have been notified.

