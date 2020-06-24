Man dies in apparent drowning at Lake Mead
Park service rangers were called to Boulder Beach at 4:22 p.m. after a report that a man was swimming after an inflatable raft and went underwater.
A man was pronounced dead after a “possible drowning” at Lake Mead on Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Park Service.
Park service rangers were called to Boulder Beach at 4:22 p.m. after a report that a man was swimming after an inflatable raft and went underwater, according to a statement.
Beachgoers pulled the man from the water and performed CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The park service said he was not wearing a life jacket.
The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man and determine his cause and manner of death after his family is notified.
Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.