Man dies in apparent drowning at Lake Mead

A man was pronounced dead after a “possible drowning” at Lake Mead on Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Park Service.

Park service rangers were called to Boulder Beach at 4:22 p.m. after a report that a man was swimming after an inflatable raft and went underwater, according to a statement.

Beachgoers pulled the man from the water and performed CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The park service said he was not wearing a life jacket.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man and determine his cause and manner of death after his family is notified.

