Man dies in custody at Nevada prison

(Mark Hunziker (NDOC)

The Nevada Department of Corrections reported Friday that a man died while in custody.

Mark Hunziker, 57, died at Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City, according to a statement from the department.

Hunziker had been in prison since April and was serving six to 15 years for trafficking a controlled substance. He was in Washoe County prior to being incarcerated.

His cause and manner of death has not been determined.

