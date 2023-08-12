Man dies in custody at Nevada prison
Mark Hunziker, 57, died Friday at Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City.
The Nevada Department of Corrections reported Friday that a man died while in custody.
Mark Hunziker, 57, died at Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City, according to a statement from the department.
Hunziker had been in prison since April and was serving six to 15 years for trafficking a controlled substance. He was in Washoe County prior to being incarcerated.
His cause and manner of death has not been determined.
