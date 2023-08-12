101°F
Local

Man dies in custody at Nevada prison

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2023 - 4:13 pm
 
Updated August 12, 2023 - 4:17 pm
(Mark Hunziker (NDOC)
(Mark Hunziker (NDOC)

The Nevada Department of Corrections reported Friday that a man died while in custody.

Mark Hunziker, 57, died at Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City, according to a statement from the department.

Hunziker had been in prison since April and was serving six to 15 years for trafficking a controlled substance. He was in Washoe County prior to being incarcerated.

His cause and manner of death has not been determined.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on X.

Suspect in July homicide found dead in St. Louis
By / RJ

Marcus Anthony, 36, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound recently. He was found by St. Louis law enforcement officers, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

