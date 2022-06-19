Massive four-alarm fire damages 10 buildings in downtown

The is the cities largest fire in the past 25 years leaving 10 buildings destroyed.

Two fire fighters at the scene. Photo courtesy of Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

At least 10 buildings were either damaged or destroyed in massive fire in downtown Las Vegas early Sunday morning.

By 6:00 a.m. the bulk of the fire was knocked down, but several flare-ups and hot spots remained. Firefighters are expected to be on site for most of the day. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

While being the largest fire in the past 25 years in the city, only one minor injury was reported. At least 100 people took refuge in an evacuation center located at a near-by school.

The Las Vegas Fire & Rescue crew had noticed a large column of smoke on East Charleston Boulevard earlier Sunday morning. As they approached Eastern Avenue, they saw a large building under construction fully involved with fire at 200 Tower Street at 12:56 a.m. The building on fire was inside a condominium complex off Fremont Street.

The crew entered the condo complex and found the building fully involved. The fire escalated due to brisk southwest winds causing two more alarms to go off which brought approximately 40 fire units with 140 fire personnel from Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Clark County to the scene.

A complete assessment is needed to determine the exact number of buildings, condo units, businesses and vehicles that were damaged or destroyed by the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.