Mojave Max emerges from burrow amid record high temps

Mojave Max (Clark County)

Southern Nevada’s favorite desert tortoise, Mojave Max, emerged from his burrow Saturday afternoon to mark the beginning of spring.

Mojave Max emerged from his burrow at the Springs Preserve at 12:21 p.m. His latest emergence was April 17, 2012, and his earliest was Feb. 14, 2005, according to a Clark County press release.

“Man, it is warm today! I’m glad I woke up from brumation in time to enjoy this beautiful day @springspreserve,” read the Mojave Max Twitter account, which has more that 3,000 followers.

Saturday’s temperature reached 93 degrees at Harry Reid International Airport, where the National Weather Service take official readings. That smashed the 65-year-old record of 87 for March 26.

As they have done every year since 2000, Clark County elementary school students estimated when Mojave Max would emerge as part of their studying of Mojave Desert weather. The winner of the Emergence Contest will be announced soon, according to the release.

