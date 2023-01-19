More boat access for Lake Mead as company installs adaptive ramp

The company that installed the ramp said it will let boaters launch watercraft and keep the reservoir accessible to the public.

An old floating dock for the Callville Bay Marina and Forever Resorts sits high on the bank in Callville Bay along the shoreline at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, near Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Callville Bay at Lake Mead National Recreation Area. (Google)

An adaptive ramp to provide boat launches is being installed at Lake Mead National Recreation Area’s Callville Bay.

Lake Mead Mohave Adventures said in a press release that the Mobi-mat provides a way for boaters to launch watercraft at Lake Mead and keep the reservoir accessible to the public.

“The Mobi-mat is a patented, roll-out polyester beach access mat, designed for creating boat launches and accommodating light and medium vehicle traffic on supporting but unstable grounds such as sand, soil, mud and gravel on the shoreline of lakes,” the release said. “These mats are recognized by the most demanding expeditionary units in the world as amphibious landing roadways. The Mobi-mat assures vehicle mobility once on shore, whatever the vehicle load.”

The installation of the ramp took place Wednesday. Details on its availability have not been announced.

The National Park Service is undergoing a review process to determine how to handle the repositioning of boat ramps and possibly permanent closures as the water level at Lake Mead continues to decline.

A public comment period on the proposal ends Jan. 22.

The park service closed the launch ramp at Echo Bay in May, which left Hemenway Harbor as the only official launch ramp on the lake, which sees roughly 7.5 million visitors a year, about 20 percent of whom are boaters.

On Thursday, Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., sent a letter to National Park Service Director Charlie Sams detailing her opposition to part of the proposal that could shutter all boat ramps at the lake.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.