Motorcyclist, 23, dies in western Las Vegas crash

A 23-year-old motorcyclist died Thursday after losing control while traveling on South Hualapai Way approaching the Spring Mountain Road intersection.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 23-year-old motorcyclist died after a crash Thursday in western Las Vegas.

Shortly before noon, a 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2012 Nissan Rogue were southbound in the left-turn lane on South Hualapai Way at the Spring Mountain Road intersection, according to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department. The Nissan was stopped behind the Jeep.

The motorcyclist on a 2016 Yamaha YZF-R3 was traveling at high speed and weaving through lanes while northbound on Hualapai, police said. The rider lost control of the motorcycle, which overturned, ejecting the rider. The motorcycle slid on its side and collided with the Jeep. The rider struck the top of the Nissan.

The other drivers, a 79-year-old man in the Jeep and a 45-year-old man in the Nissan, were not injured.

The motorcyclist, a Las Vegas resident, died at University Medical Center and will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after relatives have been notified.

The death was the first traffic fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2022.

