76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local

Motorcyclist dies after crashing cycle into brick wall, utility pole

FILE - The Metropolitan police department investigate a single motorcycle crash in Las Vegas on ...
FILE - The Metropolitan police department investigate a single motorcycle crash in Las Vegas on September 22, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Karina Vega, left, takes a photograph of Darrah Westbay, right, during a listening party in hon ...
Chappell Roan fans celebrated anniversary during listening party in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
FILE - The Clark County Board of Trustees gathers for a school board meeting at CCSD’s Greer ...
CCSD may delay superintendent search until after election
FILE - David Perrico is shown fronting his Pop Symphonic orchestra at Reynolds Hall at the Smit ...
Raiders band to headline off-Strip, tailgate residency
Chris Martin of Coldplay and the security guard known as "Tiny" are shown arriving at Dino's Lo ...
‘The place went crazy!’: Coldplay singer stars at Las Vegas dive bar
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2024 - 11:17 pm
 

A solo motorcyclist died after crashing in east Las Vegas on Sunday evening.

The motorcyclist, driving a 2010 Kawasaki EX250-J at around 5:40 p.m., failed to make a turn safely on East Sahara Avenue, west of the South Walnut Road intersection, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

The motorcycle then left the roadway and struck a “brick retaining wall and a wooden utility pole,” according to the release.

Police said the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The death marks the 111th traffic-related death in the department’s jurisdiction this year.

The identity of the rider has not yet been released. The crash remains under investigation.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow @arletteyousif on Instagram.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES