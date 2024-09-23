Motorcyclist dies after crashing cycle into brick wall, utility pole

A single motorcycle crash on Sunday evening left the rider dead after police say the motorcycle crashed into a brick wall and a utility pole.

FILE - The Metropolitan police department investigate a single motorcycle crash in Las Vegas on September 22, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A solo motorcyclist died after crashing in east Las Vegas on Sunday evening.

The motorcyclist, driving a 2010 Kawasaki EX250-J at around 5:40 p.m., failed to make a turn safely on East Sahara Avenue, west of the South Walnut Road intersection, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

The motorcycle then left the roadway and struck a “brick retaining wall and a wooden utility pole,” according to the release.

Police said the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The death marks the 111th traffic-related death in the department’s jurisdiction this year.

The identity of the rider has not yet been released. The crash remains under investigation.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow @arletteyousif on Instagram.