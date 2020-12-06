Motorists extricated after crash north of downtown Las Vegas

First responders had to extricate at least one victim after a two-vehicle collision north of downtown Las Vegas early Sunday.

Las Vegas firefighters work to remove a motorist from a Honda sedan after a collision at Las Vegas Boulevard North and Owens Avenue early Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

First responders had to extricate at least one victim after a two-vehicle collision north of downtown Las Vegas early Sunday.

Two SUVs collided at Las Vegas Boulevard North and Owens Avenue about 3:15 a.m., according to Las Vegas police.

Las Vegas Fire Department firefighters responded to assist motorists, taking an unknown number to the hospital.

More details were not immediately available from police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.