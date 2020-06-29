Mount Charleston wildfire reduced to 3,040 acres, Forest Service says

Forest Service investigators previously called it a 5,000-acre wildfire, which started as a 10-acre brush fire near the Mahogany Grove Campground about 2:40 p.m. Sunday.

The size of the wildfire on Mount Charleston was reduced to 3,040 acres on Monday afternoon “due to more accurate mapping,” according to the U.S. Forest Service.

“It was likely human caused, but we will have to see what the investigation comes up with,” said Ray Johnson, a fire prevention officer with the U.S. Forest Service.

The fire did not grow overnight but remains at zero percent containment, Johnson said Monday. However, there were positive developments Monday with the weather.

Nye County fire report

Firefighters started their air assault on the Mahogany Fire on Monday morning as they simultaneously investigated a report of another fire from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson initially said firefighters were using “crop duster-size” aircraft to attack the fire, which remained at 5,000 acres in size.

“Right now we have air attack over the fire,” Johnson said.

Simultaneously, he said firefighters were fighting a much smaller fire in Wallace Canyon, and they were investigating a report from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office that a smaller fire had started in either “Carpenter Canyon or Trout Canyon.”

The fire in Wallace Canyon was likely caused by lightning, Johnson said.

Johnson said the Mahogany Fire “will not be contained today and it may not be contained for a few days.”

By mid-morning Monday larger aircraft also were being used, including one large air tanker observed circling the mountainous terrain around 10:30 a.m.

“Some of the larger air tankers have arrived on the fire,” Johnson said. “The ones people are used to seeing on the news dropping that red retardant out of the planes to assist the firefighters on the ground and supplement what they are doing.”

Johnson also said progress was being made by firefighters on the ground, although the fire was still at zero percent containment.

“There are a couple of significant changes this morning,” Johnson said. “One is that the wind has dropped down dramatically. Yesterday it was 40 to 50 mph gusts. It is reduced quite a bit today. Another significant factor is that the temperature last night got very low.

“We had two reports of the temperatures last night being 41 degrees on the fire,” Johnson said. “That reduces the intensity of the fire.”

Firefighting aircraft were grounded Sunday by high winds in the area.

Johnson described the changes in the weather as making a “huge difference” and said firefighters expect to make progress on combating the blaze throughout the day.

Winds that reached about 60 mph on Sunday are expected to top out about 25 mph Monday, National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler said.

Winds on Mount Charleston have shifted to a more southerly direction, which may move the direction of the fire, he said.

Parts of Lee Canyon were evacuated Sunday night along with the Spring Mountain Youth Camp, but Johnson said no additional evacuations were anticipated as of early Monday.

Power was expected to be restored around noon by NV Energy.

By 1:15 p.m. on Monday, authorities had opened Kyle Canyon Road to State Route 158, which remained closed. They also opened Lee Canyon Road up to Champion Road.

No evacuees overnight

It appeared no one evacuated was using the designated Bilbray Elementary School evacuation site for refuge.

A sign on the door encouraged anyone who needed help to call the Red Cross at 855-891-7325, but no one was at the school Monday morning and a school representative said no one used the facility overnight.

Jennifer Sparks, spokeswoman for the Red Cross, said the agency was expected to receive more information regarding the status of the fire sometime after 7 a.m.

“Our services remain available and we are very much ready to provide any assistance as needed,” Sparks said.

Sparks said the agency had received multiple offers from the public to provide donations of food, water and clothing, but because of COVID-19, the Red Cross was not able to accept those donations.

Our customers on Mt. Charleston will experience an extended outage due to the Mahogany Fire. Power will be restored when it is safe to do so, which may not be until sometime tomorrow. We apologize for the inconvenience. — NV Energy (@NVEnergy) June 29, 2020

Power lines being inspected

NV Energy crews were inspecting the power lines early Monday for possible damage.

“We are checking for wind and fire damage now and if no major damage is found we hope to have power back up by late morning or early afternoon,” said Jennifer Schuricht, NV Energy spokeswoman.

NV Energy has about 425 customers on Mount Charleston.

Schuricht said the company used generators to provide backup power for water pumping and firefighting operations on Sunday.

The fire department requested the lines be de-energized on Sunday as they began fighting the fire, NV Energy said.

Lack of cell service

Brenda Talley lives in the Kyle Canyon area. She said the fire itself was frightening, but what made it worse was the fact that residents in the area lost all cellphone communication after the power went out. She said the loss of cellphone service caused by power outages started after recent upgrades were made to cellphone towers in the area.

“When the power goes off now we lose cellphone service, so we can’t get the evacuation notices on our phone that we used to get,” Talley said.

Talley drove from her residence to the road closure location on Kyle Canyon Road to confirm that she still didn’t need to evacuate.

“We don’t know what the fire situation is, if there is an evacuation notice, so we depend on someone going door to door,” Talley said, calling the lack of communication “a dangerous situation.”

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285.