Jason Faulk and son Lincoln, 15, set a new winning time early in Lee Canyon’s annual Crosscut Log Sawing competition during the Mountain Fest on Rabbit Peak at Mount Charleston on Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Lee canyon logo is sprayed on a log for Lee Canyon’s annual Crosscut Log Sawing competition during the Mountain Fest on Rabbit Peak at Mount Charleston on Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The wind whips up to upturn an umbrella during the Mountain Fest on Rabbit Peak at Mount Charleston on Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A mountain biker winds his way down the slopes during the Mountain Fest on Rabbit Peak at Mount Charleston on Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A wild horse grazes on the slopes during the Mountain Fest on Rabbit Peak at Mount Charleston on Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A team saws a log in Lee Canyon’s annual Crosscut Log Sawing competition during the Mountain Fest on Rabbit Peak at Mount Charleston on Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

People dance near the stage during the Mountain Fest on Rabbit Peak at Mount Charleston on Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Mountain bikers check out the scenery on their way up during the Mountain Fest on Rabbit Peak at Mount Charleston on Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jonny Hazard entertains the crowd during the Mountain Fest on Rabbit Peak at Mount Charleston on Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Wild horse makes its way as others arrive during the Mountain Fest on Rabbit Peak at Mount Charleston on Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The drummer for Jonny Hazard enjoys a smoke as they play for the crowd during the Mountain Fest on Rabbit Peak at Mount Charleston on Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

People listen to live music during the Mountain Fest on Rabbit Peak at Mount Charleston on Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

People take to the shade as they listen to live music during the Mountain Fest on Rabbit Peak at Mount Charleston on Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images