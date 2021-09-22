Nevada Highway Patrol IDs 3 killed in weekend crashes

Three people killed in a spate of crashes Friday through Sunday have been identified by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

They were Curtis Kirby, 58, Daniel Lindemann, 33 and Ruben Martinez, 62.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said in a Wednesday news release that Kirby was riding a motorcycle north on U.S. Highway 95 at the Lake Mead Boulevard offramp late Friday when he “failed to negotiate the turn” and entered the unpaved shoulders before striking a concrete barrier.

Kirby was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At around 1:05 a.m. Saturday, Lindemann was traveling north on Casino Drive in Laughlin when his pickup truck struck a concrete barrier “for reasons unknown.” He was taken to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City, where he was pronounced dead.

At around 12:45 p.m. Sunday, Martinez was riding a motorcycle north on the Interstate 15 over Falcon Ridge Parkway in Mesquite when he went off the road for unknown reasons. The motorcycle then entered the dirt median, struck a marker and fell to the parkway below. Martinez was ejected into the path of a car, which then struck him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were five deadly crashes that occurred between Friday night and Sunday afternoon, trooper Travis Smaka said.

Two women who died in separate crashes were previously identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as 79-year-old Andrea Perez de Rodriguez and 32-year-old LaJoyce Stewart.

