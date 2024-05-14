87°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local

New COVID strain detected in Nevada not a major threat, officials say

Dr. Edwin Oh (UNLV)
Dr. Edwin Oh (UNLV)
More Stories
An aerial photo shows homes near Buffalo Drive, on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizu ...
Clark County launches new eviction protection program
The animals that wildlife officials suspected to be wolves in Nevada were found to be coyotes t ...
Those wolves that were seen in Nevada? They weren’t wolves
Properties along the Las Vegas Strip are seen on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Bask ...
Las Vegas is top domestic summer travel destination for US residents
A wild horse roams public land on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, near Eureka, Nevada. (Ellen Schmidt/L ...
How much of Nevada’s land is owned by the feds? More than you might think
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 13, 2024 - 6:09 pm
 

Wastewater is an early warning system for COVID and other diseases, and a collaborative effort in Nevada appears to be the first in the nation to detect a new strain of the disease — known as FLiRT.

“We detected it as early as March 29,” said UNLV Professor Dr. Edwin Oh, director of the UNLV lab that monitors wastewater in southern and northern Nevada, adding that his check of various websites from labs across the country that do such wastewater monitoring, indicates UNLV was first in finding the new variant.

The goal of the wastewater surveillance and research is to determine if any new strain of the constantly evolving disease — that once killed 25,000 Americans a week at its height in 2020 — might pose a problem for humans.

“So far it does not look like it (FLiRT) poses any major threats,” Oh said of the the two variants — KP.1 and KP.2. — that are mutations of FLiRT.

“We nerd out a lot on the different pathogens and variants,” Oh said of his crew that includes UNLV undergrads and wastewater treatment plant operators. About 15 different sites are checked weekly in Clark County and three or four sites in Northern Nevada.

The effort is to warn and protect the community from COVID variants that could raise the risk of major sickness potential.

Genetic material from the virus that causes COVID-19 can be found in human waste even when individuals have no symptoms. Tracking the amount of viral genetic material (viral load) in wastewater is an emerging method of monitoring increasing and decreasing trends of the virus in communities.

Wastewater surveillance has been ongoing for years. The most recent variant that raised eyebrows was JN.1 around Christmas time, Oh said. “It had about 50 mutations and a lot of us were concerned that it might bring added risk to the immunocompromised (population) or the vaccine resistant (population).”

The wastewater monitoring project is a collaboration between Southern Nevada Health District, Southern Nevada Water Authority, Desert Research Institute and UNLV.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
At 80, Mick Jagger sprints through Rolling Stones’ return to Las Vegas
At 80, Mick Jagger sprints through Rolling Stones’ return to Las Vegas
2
Gimme curry? Mick Jagger visits a second famous Las Vegas restaurant
Gimme curry? Mick Jagger visits a second famous Las Vegas restaurant
3
Neighbors’ dispute turns deadly in Summerlin area, police say
Neighbors’ dispute turns deadly in Summerlin area, police say
4
$35M home sale in The Summit Club sets Vegas record
$35M home sale in The Summit Club sets Vegas record
5
This Henderson housing community leads Las Vegas Valley in growth
This Henderson housing community leads Las Vegas Valley in growth
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An aerial photo shows homes near Buffalo Drive, on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizu ...
Clark County launches new eviction protection program
Samantha Segura / RJ

Clark County announced this week that it has expanded its rental assistance programs to now include funding for those who may be facing eviction, but have not yet received an eviction notice.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to a crowd at a caucus night watch party hosted by the Tru ...
Trump thumps Biden in Nevada, poll says
By / RJ

The New York Times/Siena College poll found that if the election were held today, 50 percent would pick Donald Trump and 38 percent would pick Joe Biden.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Knowledge can help you overcome bee stings, attack
recommend 2
Late April storm soaks parts of Las Vegas Valley
recommend 3
Want to ski at Brian Head? This is your last chance
recommend 4
California pedestrian struck, killed near Boulder City, police say
recommend 5
Las Vegas 911 system restored after outage lasting hours
recommend 6
Motorcyclist dies in southwest valley crash