No injuries in 2-alarm fire at vacant home in downtown Las Vegas

Firefighters battle a two-alarm blaze in a vacant residence at 307 S. Main St. early Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. No injuries were reported. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a vacant building in downtown Las Vegas early Monday.

The fire broke out at 12:36 a.m. at 307 S. Main St., near Bridger Avenue, said Fire Department Public Information Officer Tim Szymanski.

It took nearly 45 minutes for firefighters to bring the blaze under control.

“When firefighters arrived heavy flames were showing from the second story of the two-story building,” Szymanski said. “The fire extended to the roof.”

Arson investigators were called to the scene. No injuries were reported. The fire caused extensive damage to the building but no damage estimate was immediately available.

