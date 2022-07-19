No injuries reported after fire breaks out at Hoover Dam

Boulder City authorities said they were responding to a report of an emergency call at Hoover Dam on Tuesday morning.

A transformer fire at Hoover Dam on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, shot plumes of smoke into the air, but did not injure anyone or threatened the power grid, officials said. (Bureau of Reclamation)

A transformer fire at Hoover Dam Tuesday morning shot plumes of smoke into the air, but did not injure anyone or threatened the power grid, officials said.

The fire broke out about 10 a.m. near the base of the dam structure, according to the Bureau of Reclamation and videos posted on social media.

The bureau extinguished the flames before the Boulder City Fire Department arrived, officials said, adding that no employees or visitors were injured.

“Power is still being generated from the powerhouse,” the bureau wrote on Twitter.

Further details were not released, but a Twitter user identified as Kristy Hairston posted a short video clip of a small fire and a large cloud of black smoke rising from a generator.

“Touring the #hooverdam and heard an explosion #fire,” Hairston wrote on Twitter.

Last week, an explosion at a Boulder City manufacturing facility injured six people.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

