No injuries reported from fire on roof of Fontainebleau

A plume of black smoke could be seen throughout the valley coming from the roof of the yet-to-open luxury hotel.

A fire crew speeds to the Fountainebleau casino for a fire on the roof

A black plume of smoke is seen on the roof of the Fontainebleau luxury hotel in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Heather Klein)

(Lorraine Longhi/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Smoke from the roof of the Fountainebleau resort can be seen from the west side of Las Vegas on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Heather Klein)

Police and fire crews responded to a fire that ignited in construction debris on the roof of the yet-to-open luxury hotel Fontainebleau Saturday afternoon.

Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Billy Samuels said the call for the fire, at Las Vegas Boulevard near Sahara Avenue, came at 3:41 p.m. The fire was extinguished not long afterward, at 4:19 p.m.

The plume of black smoke on the roof could be seen across the valley.

Some 91 fire personnel from both Las Vegas Fire and Rescue and Clark County Fire Department responded to the scene, with 12 fire engines and four ladder trucks, Samuels said.

Fire crews took hoses with them and used elevators to reach the roof, with the help of hotel security.

Samuels said he was unaware if there were any people on the roof at the time of the fire, but that no one was reported injured.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded around 3:45 p.m. to assist with blocking traffic, and Elvis Presley was closed between Las Vegas Boulevard and Paradise Road, according to Lt. Miguel Ibarra.

Fontainebleau said in a statement that the cause was under investigation.

“As safety and security are our highest priorities, we are working closely with the investigators,” the hotel’s statement read.

Construction of the Fontainebleau began in 2007, but stopped in 2009 during the recession. The property was reacquired by its original developer Jeffrey Soffer in 2021 and was scheduled to open in December.

The property has changed hands several times since Soffer unveiled plans for a Las Vegas version of the Miami Beach hotel.

