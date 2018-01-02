North Las Vegas man ID’d as victim in motorcycle crash victim

North Las Vegas resident James Walker, 62, died Monday after his 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle crashed in the southbound lanes of state Route 160, near Blue Diamond.

(Nevada Highway Patrol)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was killed Monday in a motorcycle accident west of Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas resident James Walker, 62, died after his 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle crashed in the southbound lanes of state Route 160, near Blue Diamond.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident was the first investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol in Southern Nevada this year.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.