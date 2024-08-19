North Las Vegas police seek public’s help in March fatal hit-and-run

Enrique Zuniga Jr. died from his injuries in the March 16, 2024, hit-and-run collision near Craig and Losee roads.

A surveillance photo shows the suspected Jeep involved in a fatal hit-and-run auto-pedestrian collision near Losee and Craig roads in North Las Vegas on March 16, 2024. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas traffic investigators are seeking the public’s help in solving a fatal hit-and-run.

Just before 2:30 a.m. March 16, 2024, North Las Vegas officers responded to a hit-and-run collision on Losee Road just south of Craig Road. The collision was reported to have involved a jeep and a pedestrian. Before officers arrived, the Jeep left the scene.

Officers located 51-year-old Enrique Zuniga Jr., who was suffering from serious injuries. Medical personnel responded and pronounced Zuniga Jr. deceased.

The NLVPD Major Collision Investigation Unit (MCIU) was notified and took over the investigation. The preliminary investigation revealed that Zuniga Jr. was walking southbound on Losee, pushing a shopping cart in the roadway. The Jeep was traveling northbound on Losee and struck Zuniga Jr. and the shopping cart.

According to witnesses and nearby surveillance video, the Jeep pulled over near the scene, however, left shortly after. The jeep was last seen driving northbound on Losee, through the intersection of Craig Road.

The vehicle is described as possibly being a two-door, red or maroon, Jeep Wrangler.

Anyone who may have information about this collision, or the vehicle involved, is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

COntact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.