1 person injured in fire at North Las Vegas apartment complex

Firefighters responded Thursday morning to a two-alarm fire at a condominium and apartment complex in North Las Vegas.

Firefighters responded Thursday morning to a two-alarm fire at a condominium and apartment complex in North Las Vegas.

The fire badly damaged two apartments in the Coral Palms complex at 3318 N. Decatur Blvd., one on the first floor and one on the second floor.

One person was injured in the blaze and was hospitalized, said North Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Nino Galloway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@review-journal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.