3 suffer injuries in North Las Vegas house fire

Two people suffered burn injuries and a third was evaluated and treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire Tuesday morning in North Las Vegas.

Crews responded to the fire around 8:30 a.m. on the 2100 block of Travis Street, near West Lake Mead Boulevard and Losee Road, according to a North Las Vegas Fire Department news release.

First responders were able to quickly isolate and extinguish the fire before it could extend to neighboring houses. The cause remains under investigation.

The two adults were transported to University Medical Center, one in critical condition.

Firefighters also rescued several dogs from the house.

