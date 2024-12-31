‘A life well-lived’: Family remembers North Las Vegas stabbing victim

North Las Vegas police have said James Waldie, 56, was found dead Friday night in an apartment in the 3400 block of Mercury Street.

Woman dies after being ejected from car in North Las Vegas crash

This screenshot from a GoFundMe page shows an undated photo of James Waldie, who was found dead in North Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (GoFundMe)

A man police said was fatally stabbed by his 12-year-old daughter was remembered as a caring father on a GoFundMe page.

North Las Vegas police have said James Waldie, 56, was found dead Friday night in an apartment in the 3400 block of Mercury Street, near Civic Center Drive, north of Cheyenne Avenue.

An obituary for Waldie said he “wandered into the eternal horizon” and “left an indelible mark on the lives of everyone fortunate enough to have known him.”

Waldie had six girls and three boys, the obituary said, and was also a grandfather. The GoFundMe page described him as a loving father and devoted son and said the family requested donations to pay for his funeral and necklaces to hold his ashes.

“This loss feels impossible to bear,” the family said in the fundraiser.

The girl accused in the killing told detectives that she had stabbed her father over a “disagreement” that stemmed from discipline, according to police.

Police said they had repeatedly responded to the apartment in December, including hours before Waldie was found dead.

Waldie reported a runaway child on Dec. 7, police said. About a week later, she was accused of battering her father.

On Friday, Waldie reported that the girl had run away again, said police, adding that officers found the girl and returned her home.

“As we mourn his loss, we also celebrate a life well-lived and cherish the countless moments of joy and laughter he brought into our lives,” Waldie’s obituary said.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.