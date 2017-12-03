A run to remember for Las Vegas shooting victims — PHOTOS

Vegas Strong 5K /1M participants ran and walked in the memory of those who lost their lives during the mass shooting on Oct. 1.
The net proceeds will be donated to the Las Vegas Victims Fund.
