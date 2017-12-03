ad-fullscreen
North Las Vegas

A run to remember for Las Vegas shooting victims — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2017 - 10:45 pm
 

Vegas Strong 5K /1M participants ran and walked in the memory of those who lost their lives during the mass shooting on Oct. 1.

The net proceeds will be donated to the Las Vegas Victims Fund.

