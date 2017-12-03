A run to remember for Las Vegas shooting victims — PHOTOS

Karen Sanzare, 60, left, Vinny Sanzare, 51, center, both of Las Vegas, and Annette English of Seattle, Wash., 57, right, place their hands over their hearts during national anthem before the start of the Vegas Strong 5K/1M at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto