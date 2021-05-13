78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
North Las Vegas

Coroner identifies man found dead inside car in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 12, 2021 - 10:16 pm
 
Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)
Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man found dead inside a sedan in North Las Vegas on Sunday.

Jose Rodriguez, 31, of North Las Vegas, died Sunday in a parking lot at East Centennial Parkway and North Goldfield Street, according to the coroner’s office. He died of a gunshot wound of the head and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Police were called to the lot around 9:25 p.m. after a call that a person had been shot and found Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound inside a sedan, according to a statement Monday from North Las Vegas police.

Investigators believe two men approached Rodriguez’ car, one fired and both left the area before police arrived.

Police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said Tuesday no arrests had been made in connection with the case yet.

He said he did not consider the shooting to be a random act of violence.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas police find missing toddler’s body
Las Vegas police find missing toddler’s body
2
Here’s the Raiders’ 2021 full season schedule
Here’s the Raiders’ 2021 full season schedule
3
Police: Boyfriend of mother of missing toddler arrested on murder charge
Police: Boyfriend of mother of missing toddler arrested on murder charge
4
Want to attend a Raiders game? Be prepared to empty your wallet
Want to attend a Raiders game? Be prepared to empty your wallet
5
5 things to know about Raiders schedule release
5 things to know about Raiders schedule release
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Clark County may not reach vaccination goal to reopen by June 1
By / RJ

The health district’s chief health officer says about 50 percent of eligible Clark County residents 16 and older has received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine. Clark County has set a threshold of 60 percent before fully reopening.