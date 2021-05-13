Coroner identifies man found dead inside car in North Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man found dead inside a sedan in North Las Vegas on Sunday.

Jose Rodriguez, 31, of North Las Vegas, died Sunday in a parking lot at East Centennial Parkway and North Goldfield Street, according to the coroner’s office. He died of a gunshot wound of the head and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Police were called to the lot around 9:25 p.m. after a call that a person had been shot and found Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound inside a sedan, according to a statement Monday from North Las Vegas police.

Investigators believe two men approached Rodriguez’ car, one fired and both left the area before police arrived.

Police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said Tuesday no arrests had been made in connection with the case yet.

He said he did not consider the shooting to be a random act of violence.

