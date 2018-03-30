Coroner IDs woman killed crossing street in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police say 43-year-old Tanya Marie Fischer was struck and killed about 9 p.m. Thursday by a Hyundai SUV near Las Vegas Boulevard North and McCarran Street. They are seeking witnesses to the accident.

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at their headquarters located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A pedestrian killed Thursday night in a North Las Vegas intersection has been identified by the Clark County coroner.

North Las Vegas police said 43-year-old Tanya Marie Fischer was struck about 9 p.m. by a Hyundai SUV near Las Vegas Boulevard North and McCarran Street, near Carey Avenue. It wasn’t immediately clear whether she was in a marked crosswalk, but the coroner determined she died of multiple blunt force injuries and ruled her death an accident.

Police said the SUV was driving north on Las Vegas Boulevard when it hit Fischer, who was crossing at McCarran Street. Investigators are reviewing surveillence video from nearby businesses to determine whether the driver was speeding.

The driver, who was not injured in the crash, remained at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

N McCarran St N Las Vegas Blvd, North Las Vegas, NV 89030