Death of man crushed by machinery in North Las Vegas ruled accident

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled that the August death of a man killed by a heavy piece of machinery in North Las Vegas was an accident.

North Las Vegas firefighters received a call at about 9 a.m. Aug. 9 from Vegas Laser & Waterjet, at 4188 N. Pecos Road, near Alexander Road. When firefighters arrived within five minutes and lifted the machinery, the 21-year-old man was already dead, fire chief Joseph Calhoun said in August.

The coroner’s office ruled that the man, Braden Liu, died from traumatic asphyxia and that his death was an accident, the office said Friday.

The business has created works installed at Vdara, Hakkasan Nightclub, Crystals at CityCenter and The Smith Center, according to its website.

4188 N. Pecos Road, North Las Vegas