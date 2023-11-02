72°F
North Las Vegas

Does North Las Vegas need sports complex? Consulting firm will find out

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2023 - 3:53 pm
 
North Las Vegas City Hall (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas has tapped a consulting firm to study the viability of a sports complex that — if eventually built — could host regional tournaments.

The City Council voted Wednesday to approve the $79,600 contract with Hunden Strategic Partners, Inc. The item was on the consent agenda and therefore was not further discussed at the public meeting.

Hunden, which partly specializes in “sports-related tourism,” noted in its proposal that the city lacks facilities to host local and regional leagues.

The Chicago-based firm said it will study market demand, financial feasibility and economic impact.

“The goal of this Project is to help strengthen and diversify the area’s tourism base, creating a more robust economy, as well as providing the local and regional community with market-supported sports development and programming,” the proposal said.

The firm said it will study supply and demand for a variety of sports uses — in two phases expected to last about three months — and present the city with multiple options and their feasibility.

The firm touts dozens of similar studies conducted across the U.S., including facilities built in California, Florida and Indiana.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on X.

