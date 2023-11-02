Does North Las Vegas need sports complex? Consulting firm will find out

North Las Vegas has tapped a consulting firm to study the viability of a sports complex that, if eventually built, could host regional tournaments.

North Las Vegas City Hall (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The City Council voted Wednesday to approve the $79,600 contract with Hunden Strategic Partners, Inc. The item was on the consent agenda and therefore was not further discussed at the public meeting.

Hunden, which partly specializes in “sports-related tourism,” noted in its proposal that the city lacks facilities to host local and regional leagues.

The Chicago-based firm said it will study market demand, financial feasibility and economic impact.

“The goal of this Project is to help strengthen and diversify the area’s tourism base, creating a more robust economy, as well as providing the local and regional community with market-supported sports development and programming,” the proposal said.

The firm said it will study supply and demand for a variety of sports uses — in two phases expected to last about three months — and present the city with multiple options and their feasibility.

The firm touts dozens of similar studies conducted across the U.S., including facilities built in California, Florida and Indiana.

