Driver killed when car hit parked truck in North Las Vegas ID’d

Felipe Venegas, 29, of North Las Vegas died at the scene of the Thursday morning crash on Tonopah Avenue, near Lake Mead Boulevard.

One person died and another was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Tonopah Avenue, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos Road, in North Las Vegas, Thursday morning, May 24, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner has named the man killed Thursday morning after a crash in a North Las Vegas neighborhood.

The fatal crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday, when a Honda sedan eastbound on Tonopah crashed into a parked pickup, pushing the truck about 50 feet. Venegas, who was driving the Honda, died at the scene, and a 23-year-old passenger was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

Investigators on Thursday were working to determine whether the driver was distracted or impaired. No other details were available Friday.

