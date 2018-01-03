DUI suspected in fatal North Las Vegas crash

A man is dead after a suspected DUI crash early Wednesday in North Las Vegas.

One man was killed and a woman and a child were injured in a two-vehicle crash at East Lake Mead Boulevard and Statz Street in North Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash was reported about 1:30 a.m. near Lake Mead Boulevard and Statz Street, according to North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty.

Two pickup trucks traveling in opposite directions on Lake Mead crashed head-on after one of them crossed the center median, he said.

One driver, a 24-year-old man who police believe may have been impaired, was taken to University Medical Center but later died, Patty said. A 22-year-old woman and a 1-year-old child were in the other truck and both were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Patty said the man who died was not wearing a seat belt, and speed may have been a factor in the crash.

Lake Mead has reopened to traffic, according to a tweet about 7 a.m. from the Regional Transportation Commission.

This is the first fatal crash North Las Vegas police have investigated this year.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man who died after his next of kin are notified.

