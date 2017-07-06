Fanatics to hire 200 people for North Las Vegas warehouse

Sports gear and merchandise maker Fanatics wants to hire about 200 people for its newly opened warehouse in North Las Vegas.

The entrance to Fanatics' new distribution center in North Las Vegas. The state promised Fanatics $813,790 in tax incentives for the move. Fanatics

The first group of Fanatics employees have arrived inside the online retailer's distribution center in North Las Vegas. The retailer plans to hire about 200 people this summer. Fanatics

The entrance to Fanatics' new distribution center in North Las Vegas. The state promised Fanatics $813,790 in tax incentives for the move. Fanatics

The entrance to Fanatics' new distribution center in North Las Vegas. The state promised Fanatics $813,790 in tax incentives for the move. Fanatics

Sports gear and merchandise maker Fanatics wants to hire about 200 people for its newly opened warehouse in North Las Vegas.

That wave of employees will get hired during the summer, Fanatics spokesman Brandon Williams said. The new warehouse is at 4490 Nexus Way, near the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Donovan Way.

At least 200 more full-time and seasonal employees will get hired starting in November for the company’s peak holiday season. The local site now has about 100 employees.

Fanatics is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

Potential employees can apply at fanaticsinc.com/careers. Open jobs include systems analysts, team leaders and training coordinators.

The state promised Fanatics $813,790 in tax incentives for the move into a 400,000-square-foot distribution center already under construction just southwest of Interstate 15 and the 215 Beltway.

Fanatics had promised about $8 million in capital equipment investments at the site, with plans within the first year to create 189 jobs with average wages of $16.87.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.