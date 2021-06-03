Flag raising in North Las Vegas commemorates end of slavery in U.S.

The flag raising ceremony at North Las Vegas City Hall recognized Juneteenth, a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

Members of the North Las Vegas Fire Department Honor Guard, from left, Ryan Thatcher, Cameron Hughes and Ryan Aughenbaugh prepare to raise the Juneteenth flag in North Las Vegas on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Members of the North Las Vegas Fire Department Honor Guard, from left, Ryan Thatcher, Cameron Hughes and Ryan Aughenbaugh raise the Juneteenth flag in North Las Vegas on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

People watch as the Juneteenth flag is raised in North Las Vegas on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Cameron Hughes, of the North Las Vegas Fire Department Honor Guard, holds the Juneteenth flag before it is raised in North Las Vegas on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Christian Shelton sings the national anthem during a flag-raising ceremony ahead of Juneteenth, the annual celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, in North Las Vegas on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Deborah Evans, president of the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation Nevada, speaks during a flag-raising ceremony ahead of Juneteenth, the annual celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, in North Las Vegas on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Members of the North Las Vegas Fire Department Honor Guard raise the Juneteenth flag as Edina Flaathen sings "Lift Every Voice and Sing,Ó also known as the Black national anthem, in North Las Vegas on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

North Las Vegas City Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown speaks during a flag-raising ceremony ahead of Juneteenth, the annual celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, in North Las Vegas on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

North Las Vegas Councilman Isaac Barron, left,t alks with former Nevada Assemblyman Harvey Munford after a flag-raising ceremony ahead of Juneteenth, the annual celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, in North Las Vegas on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Munford was the primary sponsor of a 2011 bill that led to Nevada officially observing Juneteenth.

Elder Jurea Williams, of Sunrise Mountain Ministries, leads prayer during a flag-raising ceremony ahead of Juneteenth, the annual celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, in North Las Vegas on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

A flag raising ceremony outside North Las Vegas City Hall Thursday morning commemorated the end of slavery in the United States.

The ceremony comes a day after the North Las Vegas City Council adopted a resolution to recognize Juneteenth as an annual celebration of the freedom of Black people from slavery.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when slaves in Galveston, Texas, were notified of their freedom by Union soldiers. Texas had defied the end of enslavement ordered by the Emancipation Proclamation more than two years earlier.

The day is formally recognized in 49 states — including Nevada — and the District of Columbia. There is an ongoing effort to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.

