Man, 66, dies in two-car crash in North Las Vegas

The Friday wreck happened on the 3900 block of West Carey Avenue. Traffic on Carey is shut down between Simmons Street and North Rancho Drive as police investigate.

North Las Vegas police (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 66-year-old man died after a two-car crash Friday afternoon in North Las Vegas.

The wreck happened on the 3900 block of West Carey Avenue, according to a news release from North Las Vegas police. A 44-year-old woman was driving a Ford Focus east on Carey when she collided with the man driving an Acura sedan, after he attempted a left turn onto westbound Carey from a private drive, police said.

The man was transported to University Medical Center, where he died. The woman was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

Excessive speed and impairment were not suspected in the crash.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the deceased after his family is notified.

This was the seventh fatal crash investigated by North Las Vegas police this year.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3801. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.