Meth killed Las Vegas woman whose body was found Aug. 10

A woman whose body was found last month in a desert area of the northwest valley died from methamphetamine intoxication, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The body of Julisa Zunini, a 25-year-old Las Vegas woman, was found Aug. 10 off the road on or near the 8900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, North Las Vegas police said.

The day her body was found, the discovery was described as “definitely suspicious” by North Las Vegas police spokesman Eric Leavitt.

The coroner’s office said the manner of Zunini’s death was undetermined.

