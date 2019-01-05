Missing 77-year-old reported missing in North Las Vegas found

A 77-year-old man with dementia was found Saturday morning about 3 miles from where he was last seen Friday.

James Moore (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Nissan Versa (North Las Vegas Police Department)

James Moore was reunited with his family Saturday after he was located “in good health” on the 6300 block of West Cheyenne Avenue, North Las Vegas police said.

He was reported missing about 7:30 a.m. Friday, his family told police, after Moore drove away from a home on the 3900 block of West Alexander Road, near West Craig Road and Valley Drive, in his red Nissan Versa. No other details were available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Rio Lacanlale contributed to this report.

3900 West Alexander Road, North Las Vegas, NV