Motorcyclist killed in North Las Vegas crash ID’d

East Lake Mead Boulevard, east of Belmont Street, in North Las Vegas. Google Street View image.

A 50-year-old motorcyclist who died after a Sunday night crash in North Las Vegas has been identified.

He was Jose Manuel Gonzalez, 50, of Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office said. He died of multiple blunt force injuries, and his death was ruled an accident. Police initially said Gonzalez was 51.

Gonzalez crashed with a black, four-door sedan about 7 p.m. on East Lake Mead Boulevard, east of Belmont Street, North Las Vegas police spokesman Eric Leavitt said. He died at University Medical Center.

The sedan was in a left-turn lane on eastbound Lake Mead while the Harley-Davidson motorcycle was heading west on Lake Mead. The sedan, driven by a 23-year-old woman, turned left into a strip mall and in front of the motorcycle, which caused the crash, Leavitt said.

Evidence and witnesses suggested the sedan was at fault in the crash, but its driver wasn’t suspected of impairment, and the motorcyclist wasn’t traveling at excessive speeds, Leavitt said.

The sedan driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with police.

There were other vehicles traveling behind Gonzalez, and there were other witnesses to the crash at the strip mall, Leavitt said.

Gonzalez’s death marked the second fatal crash investigated by North Las Vegas police this year.

North Las Vegas police asked anybody with information on the crash to call them at 702-633-9111.

3100 E Lake Mead Blvd, North Las Vegas, NV 89030