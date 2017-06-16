Neighborhood hospital opening soon in North Las Vegas

Emergency room technologist Margarita Guzman is photographed during a tour of the new Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican North Las Vegas campus, Thursday, June 15, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley/ The Las Vegas Review-Journal

Front desk staff talk during a tour given of the new Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican North Las Vegas campus, Thursday, June 15, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley/ The Las Vegas Review-Journal

Visitors arrive for a tour of the new Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican North Las Vegas campus, Thursday, June 15, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley/ The Las Vegas Review-Journal

A sign welcomes visitors during a tour given of the new Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican North Las Vegas campus, Thursday, June 15, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley/ The Las Vegas Review-Journal

Radiology technologists, Charlene Springston, left, and Kristin Thome talk in the CT scanning room during a tour given of the new Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican North Las Vegas campus, Thursday, June 15, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley/ The Las Vegas Review-Journal

A tour is given of the new Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican North Las Vegas campus, Thursday, June 15, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley/ The Las Vegas Review-Journal

Emergency room technician Lisa Markowicz, and registered nurse Philana Thomas work on the computer in the new Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican North Las Vegas campus, Thursday, June 15, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley/ The Las Vegas Review-Journal

A tour is given of the new Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican North Las Vegas campus, Thursday, June 15, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley/ The Las Vegas Review-Journal

People attend a tour at the new Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican North Las Vegas campus, Thursday, June 15, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley/ The Las Vegas Review-Journal

A two person exam room during a tour of the new Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican North Las Vegas campus, Thursday, June 15, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley/ The Las Vegas Review-Journal

Radiology technician Alice Minx is ready to answer questions during a tour of the new Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican North Las Vegas campus, Thursday, June 15, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley/ The Las Vegas Review-Journal

Gus Forward, director of brand marketing of Dignity Health neighborhood hospitals, gives a tour of the new Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican North Las Vegas campus, Thursday, June 15, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley/ The Las Vegas Review-Journal

People attend a tour at the new Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican North Las Vegas campus, Thursday, June 15, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley/ The Las Vegas Review-Journal

People attend a tour at the new Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican North Las Vegas campus, Thursday, June 15, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley/ The Las Vegas Review-Journal

Residents of North Las Vegas will soon have a hospital closer to home.

Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican, a nonprofit faith-based hospital system, held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its North Las Vegas campus on Thursday. The new hospital is small— only eight emergency beds and eight in-patient beds — but designed as a “one-stop-shop” for patients, said Richard Bonnin, director of communications for Emerus, a micro-hospital company partnered with Dignity Health.

On Thursday, the phrase “Welcome Humankindness” was displayed on walls, among flowers and outside the hosptial in a large marquee sign. A harpist played as nurses and community members toured the new, one-story facility, located at 1550 W. Craig Road.

Bonnin said Dignity Health and Emerus will open three other neighborhood hospitals by the end of 2017. The North Las Vegas campus, which cost about $25 million to build, will employ about 90 staff members.

The location was picked because the area isn’t close to other Valley hospitals, he said.

“We’re trying to go into areas that are under served,” Bonnin said.

Kimberly Shaw, the chief operating officer for Dignity Health, said a grand opening will be held June 30 at the hospital.

In addition to patient rooms, the hospital comes with a computerized tomography scan and X-ray room, a lab, a second waiting room for in-patients, and space for primary care and specialty physicians.

Bonnin said the hospital was designed to have shorter wait times and can treat about 30 people a day.

“You have a one-on-one relationship,” he said. “It’s really managing the population of the entire community.”

Gene Bassett, the senior vice president of Southern Nevada St. Rose Dominican, said the neighborhood hospital will help residents stay close to home while receiving treatment.

“We’ll be able to take care of all emergencies that come through the door,” he said.

Sister Katie McGrail said she was impressed that the hospital was built in 15 months.

McGrail, the vice president of mission integration and spiritual care at Dignity Health’s Siena campus, said the nonprofit aims to heal a patient’s mind, body and spirit.

“What dignity is all about is respecting the person,“ she said. “Listening to them, communicating and talking to them.”

Seven of the St. Rose Dominican sisters first came to the Valley in 1947 when they bought Henderson’s Basic Magnesium Hospital for $1, said McGrail, who’s been a sister for 56 years.

“Those seven sisters would be amazed,” she said. “It’s carrying our St. Rose Dominican heritage forward.”

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.