New video shows moments before deadliest crash in Nevada records

Police released about one minute of video Thursday that shows a car whizzing by southbound vehicles and smashing into several vehicles crossing on Cheyenne Avenue.

A vehicle that was involved a six-vehicle crash is towed away from the scene of a fatal accident on West Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Nine people died in the accident Saturday afternoon. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Authorities get set to tow a vehicle involved a six-car crash at the scene of a fatal crash on West Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas, Sunday Jan. 30, 2022. Nine people died in the wreck Saturday afternoon. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The scene where nine people were killed after a motorist sped through a red light on Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street in North Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Video released Thursday showed the moments before a car barreled through a red light and into heavy cross traffic in North Las Vegas, resulting in the state’s deadliest crash in at least 30 years.

North Las Vegas police released about one minute of video from a Republic Services depot on Jan. 29 near Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street. It showed a Dodge Challenger speeding down Commerce before smashing into a minivan. Nine people died in the crash.

Police said Gary Robinson, 59, of North Las Vegas, was driving over 100 mph when his Challenger sped into a white Toyota Sienna minivan carrying seven family members. Four other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Robinson and his 46-year-old passenger, Tanaga Miller, and all seven people in the van died.

Miller’s family later told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he did not know Robinson and was just looking for a ride. Miller suffered a stroke in September that forced him to quit two jobs and prevented him from driving.

Those in the van were identified as Fernando Yeshua Mejia, 5; Adrian Zacarias, 10; Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, 13; Bryan Axel Zacarias, 15; Gabriel Mejia-Barrera, 23; David Mejia-Barrera, 25; and Jose Zacarias-Caldera, 35.

The footage released Thursday was from two different angles and showed that Robinson’s was the only car traveling north on Commerce. He whizzed by southbound vehicles and smashed into several cars crossing on Cheyenne.

Authorities said it was the deadliest crash since the state started keeping those records in 1991.

A Review-Journal investigation found that Robinson had a clean record with the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, despite being cited for speeding at least five times in the 15 months preceding the fatal crash.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not determined the cause and manner of death for any of the nine people killed as of Thursday. Robinson’s toxicology results also were pending.

North Las Vegas police declined to comment further on the deadly crash or the video footage.

The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board, which had not released a preliminary report as of Thursday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.