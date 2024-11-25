NLV Councilman Cherchio apologizes for sexist comments

North Las Vegas Councilman Richard Cherchio apologized after making sexist remarks last week prior to the appointment of the new city attorney.

City of North Las Vegas Councilman Richard Cherchio speaks at XL Steel in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 21, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

North Las Vegas Councilman Richard Cherchio apologized after making sexist remarks last week prior to the appointment of City Attorney Andy Moore.

“My standards are much, much higher,” said Cherchio, echoing his colleagues’ compliments about Moore Wednesday, adding that he’d based his selection on “just two things.”

Cherchio said: “One was that I wanted to appoint someone other than a woman this time.”

Andy Moore’s tenure is preceded by two female city attorneys: Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan and North Las Vegas City Manager Micaela Moore, both of whom Cherchio referenced.

Andy Moore has been acting city attorney since April, when Micaela Moore was hired as city manager. They are not related.

“They were excellent,” Cherchio said about the two previous city attorneys. “And I am hoping that you’ll be able to, maybe not fit those shoes because they wear high heels, but to be able to … have that level, and I know you will.”

Cherchio said that his second requirement for the city attorney was that “you have to have a sense of humor.”

In a letter to city staff, Cherchio said that he’d been joking.

“In attempting to inject humor into the moment, I made statements that were inappropriate, diminished the qualifications of accomplished professionals, and failed to reflect the respect I hold for women in our community,” Cherchio wrote.

Cherchio said he would learn from the incident.

“I am truly sorry for the hurt or offense my words may have caused, and I take full responsibility for those comments,” the statement said.

In her own statement, Micaela Moore said she’d heard from employees and community members who were “understandably upset.”

Moore said that she and Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown had spoken with Cherchio “and reminded him of the city’s legal obligations and commitment to fostering and inclusive, respectful, and equitable work environment for everyone.”

City leaders are held to higher professional standards because their words carry weight, Micaela Moore said.

“Any comments that diminish or stereotype individuals run counter to these principles and will not be tolerated in our workplace,” Micaela Moore said.

Cherchio has represented Ward 4 since his 2015 election.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.