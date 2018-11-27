North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas K-9 injured while searching for Camp Fire victims

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2018 - 1:56 pm
 

Debris slashed a North Las Vegas K-9’s leg open Saturday while she and her handler searched for Camp Fire victims in Northern California, Clark County officials said Tuesday.

It’s unclear what exactly injured the K-9, named Kya, but it may have been a shard of glass or sheet metal. A veterinarian on scene gave her four staples just above the paw.

She returned to work in a limited role Tuesday.

“These K-9s have a very high drive to go to work,” said Paul Bailey, who manages the task force that Kya is on. “So putting them in a down mode when they know there is work to be done — it bothers them. She’s probably happy to be back.”

Kya, 2, is specially trained to locate human remains. She typically works with North Las Vegas firefighters, but last week, she was deployed to the area of Paradise, California, to help with recovery efforts as part of Nevada Task Force 1.

The task force is based in Clark County and often responds to disaster zones to assist search and rescue operations.

Kya was one of three local K-9s sent to help — one with a civilian handler, the others with handlers from the Clark County Fire Department. Their mission may last through Dec. 6.

“All of our fire personnel are wearing protective gear, but the dogs are not,” Bailey said. “They’re moving across jagged surfaces, so an injury like this isn’t uncommon.”

But the dogs are used to the work, Bailey said. A veterinarian will continue traveling with the team in the event of more injuries. Their focus is still finding the dead.

As of Sunday, the Camp Fire was 100 percent contained. Officials confirmed 85 people died in the blaze, and more than 240 are still missing.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3801. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
UNLV’s football players painted the Fremont Cannon red in celebration to their victory against Reno.
UNLV’s football players painted the Fremont Cannon red outside of the Student Union in celebration to their victory against in-state rival the University of Reno. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Barn Buddies Rescue
Barn Buddies Rescue is a non-profit dedicated to the rescue of abused, neglected or abandoned farm animals.
R-J's Mark Anderson on UNLV's victory
Review-Journal sports reporter Mark Anderson recaps UNLV's victory over Southern Utah. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Marvin Menzies on beating Southern Utah
UNLV basketball coach Marvin Menzies talks about the victory over Southern Utah. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Michigan State talks Las Vegas Invitational win
The Spartans defeated Texas 78-68 at Orleans Arena on Friday.
Three Square’s Maurice Johnson Talks About Food Waste
Three Square’s director of operations Maurice Johnson talks about food waste. (Ben Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Armani Rogers on his return to playing
UNLV quarterback Armani Rogers talks about being back on the field. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Black Friday at Fry's
Shoppers line up for deals early on Black Friday at Fry's Electronics on Las Vegas Boulevard South. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Menzies on state of UNLV's team
UNLV basketball coach Marvin Menzies talks about where his team stands after four games. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Tony Sanchez on possibly changing the UNR date
UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez talks about the idea of changing the UNR date to Nevada Day. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Women’s shelter gets $1.5 million dollar renovation
The Shade Tree, which offers food, shelter, facilities and services to women, gets a $1.5 million dollar renovation.
UNLV's Drew Tejchman on playing safety
UNLV wide receiver Drew Tejchman talks about also playing safety. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Hailey Dawson Day
Project Homeless Connect offers resources for homeless
Project Homeless Connect is a service and resource fair for people who are at risk of or currently experiencing homelessness. (Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae)
Animal Foundation launches foster a dog over Thanksgiving program
For Thanksgiving this year, The Animal Foundation is hoping families who will be in town will foster a medium to large shelter dog for a week. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson "The Match" Preview
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will soon take the stage at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas to face off against one another in a match play setting. Review Journal weekly golf notebook writer Brian Hurlburt takes us through this one-of-a-kind event and why viewers should tune in.
Metro Holiday Safety Presser
Captain Harry Fagel (left) of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department spoke to the media Tuesday, November 20, 2018, outside Metro headquarters. Captain Fagel addressed holiday safety tips. Captain Patricia Spencer (right) was also present for the briefing. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Political refugees and immigrants learn about Thanksgiving in Las Vegas
Political refugees and immigrants learn about Thanksgiving traditions at Catholic Charities. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Lights FC coach Eric Wynalda lost his home in California wildfire
Eric Wynalda, coach of the Las Vegas Lights FC soccer team, talks about losing his home in the deadly California wildfires during an interview in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Nov. 17, 2018. (Ron Kantowski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Women face issues from Essure birth control implants
DeVonna "Kat" Normand said she had complications from the Essure birth control implants. Normand uses her Sin City Heat show at 22.3 TakeOver Vegas Radio internet radio station in Las Vegas as a platform to raise awareness about Essure and connect with other women who have used the device. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Truancy and Clark County schools
Tony Stark, one of 23 attendance officers with the Clark County School District, have a tall order tracking down students who aren't in school.
North Las Vegas Water Meters
Randy DeVaul shows off the new water meters that the city is installing.
Project 150 Thanksgiving 2018
About 100 volunteers for Project 150 box Thanksgiving meals for high school students and their families in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 14.
Parade preparation nears completion
Downtown Summerlin prepares for its annual holiday parade.
Clark County Wetlands promotes 2019 Wetland Walker Program
This year the park will be celebrating the Northern Flicker. The program is designed to teach about that bird, and encourage people to visit the Wetlands and walk the same distance the bird migrates each year.
Poet’s Walk Henderson introduces storytelling
Residents enjoy a storytelling activity.
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County educators debate alternative grading systems
Spring Valley High School principal Tam Larnerd, Spring Valley High School IB coordinator Tony Gebbia and retired high school teacher Joyce O'Day discuss alternative grading systems. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Grandparents on the fire that killed three family members
Charles and Doris Smith talk about the night an apartment fire took the lives of three of their family members. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
New York artist Bobby Jacobs donated a sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden
Bobby Jacobs, an artist from upstate New York, has spent much of the past year creating a sculpture of two separate angel wings. He donated the sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More in North Las Vegas
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
North Las Vegas Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like