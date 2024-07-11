117°F
North Las Vegas officer critical as illness complications develop

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 11, 2024 - 4:18 pm
 

A North Las Vegas Police officer who suffered complications believed to stem from a prior duty-related illness is in critical condition at Sunrise Medical Center, according to a department spokesperson.

The situation is not connected to any current police incident or heat-related, an email stated.

The officer was transferred from Mountain View Hospital to Sunrise on Wednesday.

No more details are available.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

