North Las Vegas police need help finding missing woman

North Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who was reported missing earlier this month.

Daniela Amaro (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Daniela “Jasmin” Amaro, 29, was reported missing from her parent’s residence near Denver on Oct. 6, police said in a statement. A missing persons report said she was endangered and last seen wandering into the desert. The next day, according to the statement, her abandoned vehicle was found on the side of the road in North Las Vegas, near the 215 Beltway and North Fifth Street. Crews searched for Amaro but couldn’t find her.

Police described her as a Hispanic woman standing about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. Officer said she has brown hair and green eyes.

People with information on her whereabouts may call North Las Vegas officers at 702-633-9111.

