North Las Vegas police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run crash

It marked the second fatal hit-and-run crash in a matter of hours Monday morning in the Las Vegas Valley.

North Las Vegas police say a black Lexus sedan similar to this one was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, in the area of Las Vegas Boulevard North and Williams Avenue. (AI Photography and Editing for Car Dealerships & Marketplaces)

Police are seeking the driver suspected in a fatal hit-and-run crash Monday in North Las Vegas.

It marks the second such incident to take place in the early morning hours Monday in the Las Vegas Valley.

The crash was reported just before 5 a.m. in the area of Las Vegas Boulevard North and Williams Avenue, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department news release. The crash reportedly involved a black Lexus sedan and a pedestrian.

Arriving officers found a man, 48, in the roadway, suffering from apparent critical injuries. Medical personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced him deceased.

The driver of the Lexus sedan fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

The police department’s major collision investigation unit was notified and took over the investigation. Its preliminary investigation determined the victim was crossing the boulevard at the intersection of Williams. The Lexus sedan was heading north on Las Vegas Boulevard North approaching Williams at a high rate of speed. The Lexus sedan failed to yield to the pedestrian who he was inside the marked crosswalk and struck him.

Because of evidence located on scene, traffic investigators said they believe the suspect vehicle is a black, 2007-09 Lexus LS 460. The vehicle should have significant front and left front damage.

The identification of the pedestrian, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone who may have information about this crash is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.